MILAN, July 8 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Tuesday it had received orders worth
nearly 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for a 1 billion euro
10-year covered bond.
This was the first bond issue for Italy's No. 3 bank by
branches since it raised nearly 5 billion euros last month to
help repay a state bailout it received last year and boost its
capital base ahead of a health check of euro zone
lenders.
Monte Paschi said in a statement the placement "confirms the
bank's ability to successfully enter the international market,
also offering long-term issues".
The Tuscan lender said the bond was priced at 148 basis
points over the mid-swap rate, a touch lower than the original
guidance of 150 basis points over the benchmark.
The order books for the bond, which carries an annual coupon
of 2.875 percent, closed three hours after the deal was
launched, the bank said.
The bonds were bought by 114 institutional investors, mainly
from Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and Italy. More than
half of the issue went to asset managers, followed by banks, and
then insurance and pension funds.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, MPS
Capital Services and UBS ran the transaction.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Isla Binnie and Jane
Baird)