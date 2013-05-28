Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
MILAN May 28 Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi said on Tuesday it has suspended board member Michele Briamonte for two months, after he was placed under investigation over allegations of breaking insider trading rules.
Prosecutors in Siena allege that Briamonte leaked to press details of a board meeting which decided to seek damages from two former executives and investment banks Nomura and Deutsche Bank over losses on financial derivatives contracts, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Siena court served Briamonte with an injunction barring him from carrying out his functions on the bank's board, Monte dei Paschi said last week. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Naomi O'Leary)
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: