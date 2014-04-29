MILAN, April 29 The chief executive of Italy's
third biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on
Tuesday he hoped a planned 5 billion euro capital increase would
be enough to plug any hole in its finances a European health
check of banks might find.
However Fabrizio Viola said the bank still needed to fully
assess the impact of stress tests to be conducted by the
European Banking Authority on euro zone lenders as part of the
upcoming asset review.
The bank's board has just approved increasing the size of
the rights issue to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) from the 3
billion euros previously pencilled in.
Asked whether the new amount would be sufficient, Viola
said: "That is our hope. To make any forecasts we need to
complete the assessment, particularly as far as the stress tests
are concerned."
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, editing by
Isla Binnie)