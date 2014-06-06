ROME, June 6 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena warned on Friday it may need further capital strengthening measures if a ECB health check requires the Italian lender to book significant extra loan loss charges, according to the prospectus for its upcoming rights issue.

The bailed-out bank priced its 5 billion-euro rights issue - due to start on Monday - at a big discount on Thursday. The proceeds of the recapitalisation will help Monte Paschi pay back funds it received from the Italian state.