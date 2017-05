MILAN Jan 9 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday it had received a preliminary request by the European Central Bank to raise its core capital level to 14.3 percent.

The Tuscan lender, which emerged as the weakest bank in a Europe-wide health check of the sector last year, said the ECB request was subject to changes, adding it was reviewing the proposal and would reply on Jan. 16.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Francesca Landini)