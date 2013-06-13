* Management wants to doubling ceiling on cap hike - sources

* Board calls shareholder meeting to scrap 4 pct voting right cap

* Siena mayor cautions against change to voting rights (Adds board calling shareholder meeting to scrap voting rights cap)

By Lisa Jucca and Stefano Bernabei

MILAN/ROME, June 13 Top management at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is pressing to increase the ceiling on a possible rights issue to 2 billion euros ($2.66 billion) from 1 billion euros, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Italy's No. 3 bank took 4.1 billion euros in state aid this year to stay afloat, but the lender may need more money to cope with a worsening economic situation and repay the state.

The bank, which needs to present a restructuring plan to the European Commission by June 17 to gain its approval for February's state bailout, is also at the centre of a judicial investigation into derivatives trades that forced it to book a loss of nearly 1 billion euros.

"The management wants to do it (increase the limit). Technically, the bank needs more cash," one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The second source said that "the capital hike could be 2 billion euros, not 1 billion".

It is not yet clear whether shareholders would back the proposal to increase the ceiling for the capital increase, the first source added.

Monte dei Paschi did not respond to requests for comment.

Shareholders of Monte dei Paschi gave the green light to a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros last year as part of a plan to repay state aid and boost the bank's capital base.

However, the bank's efforts to attract investors are not helped by its rules capping - with one exception - a single shareholder's voting rights at 4 percent regardless of the size of the shareholder's stake in the bank. Top investor Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, a not-for-profit foundation that owns 33.7 percent of the bank, is exempted from the rules.

On Thursday the bank said its board had called a shareholder meeting in July to vote on scrapping the 4 percent limit.

Earlier Siena mayor Bruno Valentini said the bank should not rush to change rules on voting rights.

The city of Siena, which Valentini represents, has the power to appoint four out of 14 members of the governing council of Monte dei Paschi's main foundation shareholder. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman and Steve Orlofsky)