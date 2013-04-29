MILAN, April 29 There are no new investors ready
to pour money into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena for
the time being, its chairman said on Monday, warning
shareholders that the lender needed to remove a 4 percent
ceiling on voting rights.
"There are no investors on the horizon," Alessandro Profumo
told a shareholder meeting, reiterating the bank needed a
capital increase to boost its financial strength.
The bank has already approved a 1 billion euro capital hike,
likely to be carried out in 2014, tailored for new investors but
the current ceiling on voting rights could deter any potential
buyers.
Profumo told the shareholder meeting that both the Bank of
Italy and the European Commission had asked the bank to remove
the 4 percent ceiling.
