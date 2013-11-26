MILAN Nov 26 Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di
Siena approved on Tuesday a capital increase of up to
3 billion euros ($4 billion) and said it expected to complete
the rights issue in the first quarter of next year.
The cash call is needed to pay back a state bailout the
bank, the world's oldest, received earlier this year to plug a
capital shortfall.
In a statement after a board meeting, the Tuscan bank also
said it had called a shareholder meeting for Dec. 27 to approve
the rights issue. ($1 = 0.7404 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)