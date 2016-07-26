MILAN, July 26 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is working on a five billion euro ($5.5 billion)
capital increase as part of plans to fix its balance sheet, a
source said on Tuesday.
Italy's No 3 lender is seeking to pull together a banking
consortium to guarantee the cash call by Friday, the source with
knowledge of the matter said.
The bank is waiting for the European Central Bank to give
its blessing to the proposal for a capital increase and other
measures designed to boost its capital base, the source added.
Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.
The troubled lender, which has one of the heaviest bad loan
burdens in Italy, is widely expected to be found short of
capital under an adverse scenario when results of the latest
Europe-wide banking check-up are released on Friday night.
($1 = 0.9107 euros)
(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes)