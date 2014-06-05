* New shares to be offered at 1 euro each, or 35.5 pct
By Silvia Aloisi
MILAN, June 5 Bailed-out lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena priced its upcoming 5-billion euro
rights issue at a big discount as it seeks to lure investors for
a vital cash call meant to avert nationalisation.
In a statement late on Thursday, the Tuscan lender said it
would offer new shares in the bank at 1 euro each, or a 35.5
percent discount to the theoretical share price accounting for
the dilution of the new shares.
The discount was at the high end of analyst expectations and
well above a 21-percent discount offered by Deutsche Bank
on its own rights issue, which was also priced on
Thursday.
Recent capital hikes by Commerzbank, Sabadell
and Barclays were priced at a discount of
33-38 percent.
Bankers and analysts have said the Tuscan lender had to
offer a big discount because of the sheer size of the capital
increase - more than 2 billion euros higher than the bank's
current market value of 2.9 billion euros.
Monte dei Paschi's shares, which have rallied in the past
few days, closed at 25.09 euros on Thursday. That means the new
shares will be offered at a 96-percent discount to the market
price.
Monte dei Paschi is one of nine Italian banks under European
scrutiny to raise funds on the market in preparation for a
Europe-wide health check of lenders.
Together, they have announced plans to raise a combined 10.8
billion euros. The Tuscan bank's fundraising starts on Monday.
The bank, Italy's third largest, was forced to raise the
size of the share sale to 5 billion euros from the 3 billion
euros previously pencilled in to help it absorb a hit on its
finances it expects from the European review of banks' assets.
Monte dei Paschi, which has one of the highest percentages
of soured loans among Italian banks, was hit hard by the
euro-zone debt crisis and by a scandal over loss-making
derivative trades. It had to request 4.1 billion euros in state
aid last year.
The bank is cutting 8,000 jobs and shutting 550 branches as
part of a restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission
and plans to return to profit in 2015. It has lost more than 8
billion euros over the past three years.
The fundraising will allow the bank to honour its pledge to
pay back 3 billion euros of the state bailout this year. The
remainder is due to be reimbursed by 2017.
Two bankers familiar with the situation have told Reuters
the extra cash would also help Monte dei Paschi increase its
reserves against loans turning sour.
The bank's financial woes have led to a major overhaul of
its shareholder base. Its former controlling shareholder, the
Monte dei Paschi foundation, has gradually cut its stake to just
2.5 percent, and the lender's main investors now include
BlackRock and Latin American investors Fintech and BTG
Pactual.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Jason Neely)