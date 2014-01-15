MILAN Jan 15 The powerful head of Italy's
Cariplo banking foundation denied on Wednesday that it was
working on a possible deal to buy a stake in Monte dei Paschi
from the Tuscan lender's biggest shareholder.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation is seeking a buyer for all
or part of its 33.5 percent stake and several bankers have said
Cariplo, along with other banking foundations, was involved in
the negotiations.
"I am not on the Monte dei Paschi case. Our name is being
dragged into everything... because we have a big asset base and
therefore everybody thinks we have the money, but I am not in
this game," Cariplo's head Giuseppe Guzzetti told reporters.
