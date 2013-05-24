BAGNAIA, Italy May 24 The crisis that has hit
Italy's third-largest lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
might not be an isolated case, Monte Paschi Chairman
Alessandro Profumo said on Friday.
"There could be other cases similar (to the one of Monte dei
Paschi)," Profumo said at a conference in Bagnaia, close to
Siena, where Monte Paschi is based.
"Some people at Monte Paschi, who desired to retain the
power they had gained, decided to hide problems and bend the
rules," he said, referring to the bank's former management.
Monte Paschi had to ask for state loans worth 4 billion
euros to fill a capital gap stemming from its exposure to Italy
government bonds as well as from risky derivatives trades.
Prosecutors are investigating whether the bank's former
management misled regulators about a costly 2008 acquisition and
the true nature of the derivatives trades.
(Reporting By Paolo Biondi, writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Danilo Masoni)