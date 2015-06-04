MILAN, June 4 An Italian regional court set the date for a hearing on a request to suspend Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 3-billion euro share sale on July 1, after the scheduled completion of the cash call.

A consumer group has asked the court to halt Monte dei Paschi di Siena's rights issue, which started on May 25 and is due to end on June 12, because of doubts over the accounting treatment of a derivative trade.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)