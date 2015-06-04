MILAN, June 4 An Italian consumer group has asked a regional court to suspend Monte dei Paschi di Siena's ongoing 3-billion euro share sale because of doubts over the accounting treatment of a derivative trade, a document showed.

The cash call, which Italy's third biggest lender needs to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a Europe-wide check of lenders last year, began on May 25 and is due to end on June 12.

Monte dei Paschi said in the offer prospectus that Italian market watchdog Consob was checking how a 2009 derivative trade with Japanese bank Nomura, which is at the heart of a string of criminal probes, was booked.

Consumer group Codacons said in filings with the Rome-based regional administrative court of Lazio that the capital increase should be suspended until those checks have been carried out, according to a copy of the filings seen by Reuters.

It said Consob should not have given the go-ahead to the share sale.

Monte dei Paschi and Consob had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)