(Adds statement, details)
MILAN, June 12 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's
said its rights issue was 99.59 subscribed as it
closed on Friday, raising 2.98 billion euros ($3.35 billion)
that will allow the Italian lender to pay back all state aid.
Monte dei Paschi needed the rights issue to plug a capital
shortfall uncovered by a Europe-wide stress test of lenders last
year.
"With the rights issue successfully completed we will repay
all the outstanding state aid, well ahead the initial 2017
deadline agreed with the European Commission," Chief Executive
Fabrizio Viola said in a statement.
He said Monte dei Paschi, which has lost 14.6 billion euros
since 2011 and emerged as the weakest lender in the European
review, would continue strengthening itself.
Italy's third largest lender, which received state-backed
bonds in 2013 that had helped keep it afloat, has been selling
assets, closing hundreds of branches and cutting 8,000 jobs to
boost its finances.
The European Central Bank has also told Monte dei Paschi to
find a buyer soon because it is not strong enough to stand on
its own.
($1 = 0.8888 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Paola Arosio)