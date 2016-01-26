ROME Jan 26 Italian state lender Cassa Deposito e Prestiti (CDP) said on Tuesday it would have no role in any initiative to support troubled bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, whose shares have suffered heavy losses this year.

"There is no Monte Paschi dossier on our table. We will have absolutely no role to play," CDP Chief Executive Fabio Gallia told reporters on the sidelines of a hearing in parliament.

Monte Paschi shares were suspended from trading on Tuesday after shedding nearly 9 percent, as uncertainty over a government plan to help banks offload bad loans weighed on Italian bank stock for a second day running. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)