MILAN Jan 28 Banca Monte Paschi di Siena
CEO Fabrizio Viola said on Monday he had found no
evidence of a bribe linked to the 9-billion-euro cash purchase
of peer Antonveneta in 2007 despite media reports that
prosecutors are investigating this possibility.
Viola, who is trying to clean up the bank's balance sheet
after discovering undisclosed derivatives done under previous
management, said Monte Paschi will not need additional
government support despite losses stemming from the bank's
derivative portfolio.
The Italian state will give Italy's No.3 bank 3.9 billion
euros ($5.26 billion) of aid in the form of special bonds. Monte
Paschi is to conclude its review of the three derivative deals
under scrutiny by mid-February, Viola also said.