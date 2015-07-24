MILAN, July 24 Italy's troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday its chairman Alessandro Profumo would step down as expected on August 6, when the bank releases its first-half results.

Profumo, a former chief executive of UniCredit, had been appointed at the helm of the Siena-based lender in April 2012 as the bank was hit hard from the euro zone debt crisis.

The bank, which also suffered due to a scandal over loss-making derivative trades and had to request state aid in 2013, has just completed a 3-billion euro capital increase after emerging as the worst performer in a Europe-wide health check of lenders last year.

Profumo had made it clear that he wanted to move on. He will be succeeded by Massimo Tononi, currently head of Italy's stock exchange, three sources close to the matter told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)