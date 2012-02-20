MILAN Feb 20 Former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo is the frontrunner to become chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's No.3 lender, which is seeking someone to turn its fortunes around, sources close to the matter said.

Tuscany-based Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest bank, is regarded as one of the most vulnerable lenders in Europe because of its weak capital base and low profitability.

It needs to find 3.3 billion euros ($4.4 billion) by June to meet the European Banking Authority's tougher capital rules, and its controlling shareholder, the Monte dei Paschi foundation, is being forced to sell down its stake to repay debts.

At 55, Profumo, who left UniCredit in September 2010 after a row with shareholders, would bring a wealth of experience and an unbending management style to the bank.

"A person of that calibre would certainly be a guarantee for Monte dei Paschi," said one of the sources.

A second source close to the situation said: "There is a strong belief that Profumo could be the next chairman, work has been done in this direction for weeks."

A third source said no final decision had been made yet.

Profumo spearheaded UniCredit's expansion in central and eastern Europe, making it Italy's most internationally-oriented lender and a regional heavyweight through the acquisitions of Germany's HVB and later Italian peer Capitalia.

Since then, however, the financial crisis has taken its toll. In the third quarter the bank booked 9.8 billion euros in writedowns, mostly on the value of deals engineered by Profumo.

Monte dei Paschi is looking for strong leadership to implement a new business plan, bolster its finances and revive its profits. In January it named Fabrizio Viola, the first top executive not hailing from its Siena homebase, director general.

The bank's chairman, Giuseppe Mussari, has said he will step down when the board comes up for renewal at the end of April.

Profumo has the backing of the Siena city council, the main stakeholder in the Monte dei Paschi foundation, which owns 49 percent of the bank and names half of its board members, the sources said.

However, he may encounter resistance from the foundation's top executives, as he may want to reduce political interference in the way the bank is run.

"Profumo would want to do things his own way," one of the sources said.

During his time at UniCredit, Profumo angered some of the banks' shareholders by opening the lender's doors to Libyan investors, and was dubbed "Mr Arrogance" by critics for his strong temperament.

The Monte dei Paschi foundation is a charitable entity controlled by local authorities and meant to reinvest dividends in social projects.

It said last week it would sell a stake of up to 15 percent in the bank to help repay 1.1 billion euros of debts it took on to maintain its grip on the lender. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, Lisa Jucca and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)