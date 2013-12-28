BRIEF-Ashe Capital reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio
* Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o7dSdz) Further company coverage:
SIENA, Italy Dec 28 Alessandro Profumo, chairman of troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena , said on Saturday he would decide whether to step down in January.
"These are decisions one takes in cold blood and in the right place, I have nothing to say," Profumo told a shareholder meeting.
He said a board meeting of the bank was scheduled to be held in January and he would take his decision then.
Speculation has been mounting that Profumo might quit because of a clash with the bank's top investor over the timing of a vital capital increase. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.