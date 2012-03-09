BRIEF-Abdulmohsen Al Hokair signs lease contract with Jabal Omar Development
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SIENA,Italy, March 9 No decision has been made yet on who should be the next chairman at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the bank's top shareholder said on Friday, seeking to quash speculation that former UniCredit chief Alessandro Profumo would get the job.
"For now, we have not decided anything," Gabriello Mancini, chairman of the Monte dei Paschi foundation that controls the eponymous bank, told reporters in Siena.
"We will decide as soon as possible, solely in the interest of the bank and of the city of Siena," he said. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene)
June 11 Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group for Tourism and Development
SAN JUAN, June 11 Puerto Ricans head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether they want their struggling U.S. territory to become the 51st U.S. state, although a vote in favor would likely face an uphill battle in Congress and with President Donald Trump.