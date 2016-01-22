MILAN Jan 22 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
does not need a capital increase and has a very strong
liquidity position, the lender's chairman said in a newspaper
interview on Friday.
"This bank does not need an increase either today or after
the results," Massimo Tononi told Il Sole 24 Ore.
Italian bank shares have come under pressure since the start
of 2016 as investors sold out of a sector with low profitability
and about 200 billion euros of bad loans.
Monte Paschi - Italy's third-biggest bank - lost the most
ground as it is perceived to be the most vulnerable.
Tononi said results of the bank for the final quarter would
be higher than the third. "2015 is looking like a better year
than the previous one," he said.
Tononi said there was no sign that the bank's major
investors had sold shares in a recent sell-off and said deposit
outflows from the bank were lower than in the difficult times
experienced in February 2013.
He said Monte dei Paschi had sold 2 billion euros of
non-performing loans in 2015, adding the lender hoped to speed
up and increase the planned sale of a further 3.5 billion euros
of bad loans by 2018.
Asked about tie-ups, Tononi said the bank was "actively and
concretely" pursuing options both in Italy and abroad.
