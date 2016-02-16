MILAN Feb 16 Milan prosecutors have asked for
13 former and current managers at Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, Nomura and Deutsche Bank to
be sent to trial for a series of alleged financial crimes
including false accounting, judicial sources said on Tuesday.
The alleged offences revolve around two complex derivatives
trades, known as Santorini and Alexandria, which Monte Paschi's
former management arranged with Deutsche Bank and Nomura to
conceal losses, the sources said.
The case also involves a hybrid financial instrument called
Fresh 2008 which Monte dei Paschi used to partly fund the
acquisition of rival bank Antonveneta.
A court in Milan will now set a date for a preliminary
hearing on the case, at the end of which a judge will decide
whether or not to lay charges. The sources did not say when the
hearing was likely to take place.
The alleged crimes relate to the 2008-2012 period and
include market manipulation and obstructing supervisory activity
as well as false accounting, the sources said.
All the managers involved and the banks have previously
denied any wrongdoing. Nomura and Monte dei Paschi declined to
comment, while it was not immediately possible to reach Deutsche
Bank for a comment.
Under Italian law, a company can be held responsible if it
is deemed that it failed to prevent, or attempt to prevent, a
crime by an employee that benefited the company.
Monte dei Paschi emerged as the weakest lender in a
Europe-wide review of lenders in 2014 and has had to tap the
market on several occasions to shore up its balance sheet.
In 2013 the bank received a state bailout which it has since
paid back. The treasury still owns around 4 percent of the
lender. Monte Paschi has since closed the Santorini and
Alexandria trades.
