MILAN Oct 27 Italy's market regulator Consob
said on Monday it was temporarily banning short selling on
shares in Italian banks Monte dei Paschi and Carige
until November 10.
In a statement Consob said the ban would start on Tuesday
and would last through November 10.
Earlier on Monday Consob said it had banned short-selling on
Monte Paschi shares on Monday and Tuesday.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi slumped on Monday after an
industry health check found it had the biggest capital hole to
fill among European banks.
In all, 25 euro zone banks failed landmark health checks
that were released on Sunday, and 14 still had a capital
shortfall at the end of September, including Carige.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)