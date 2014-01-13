(Recasts lead; adds detail, background)
MILAN Jan 13 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Monday its consumer credit unit, Consum.it,
had sold a loan portfolio worth 551 million euros ($752 million)
as part of a broader restructuring plans.
In a statement, Italy's No. 3 bank said the portfolio had
been sold at the end of 2013 to the UK fund Anacap Financial
Partners LLP.
The bank said the sale would help its liquidity position and
capital absorption ratios but did not quantify how much.
As Italy emerges from its longest post-war economic
recession, many banks are cleaning up balance sheets and
strengthening capital bases ahead of a health check by the
European Central Bank over the next year.
Earlier this month, Italy's biggest bank, UniCredit
, said it had reached a deal with Cerberus European
Investments LLC to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans with
a gross value of around 950 million euros.
Monte Paschi, reeling from derivatives losses and weakened
by years of economic crisis, said the loan portfolio comprised
personalised loans which lenders pay back with part of their
salary.
The Siena-based bank was recently forced by shareholder
opposition to delay a 3 billion euro share sale it needs to
raise capital to pay back billions of euros in state aid.
It faces the prospect of nationalisation if the capital hike
is not completed before the end of the year.
($1 = 0.7324 euros)
