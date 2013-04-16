ROME, April 16 The seizure of assets as part of
a probe into suspected fraud against Italy's Monte Paschi
has frozen the so-called "Alexandria" derivatives
contract with Japan's Nomura, a source close to the
investigation said on Tuesday.
"The seizure order interrupts the validity of the contracts
so they cease to have effect," the source said. "The contracts
have been frozen, so receipts and payments are suspended."
The "Alexandria" contract is one of the central elements in
a complex investigation into the scandal at Monte Paschi,
Italy's third-largest bank, which got into trouble over a series
of opaque derivatives deals linked to the 2007 acquisition of
rival Banca Antonveneta.
No comment was immediately available from the banks.
Earlier, Siena prosecutors said they had seized assets worth
more than 1.8 billion euros held by Nomura as well as by a group
of former Monte Paschi managers including ex-chairman Giuseppe
Mussari.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by James Mackenzie)