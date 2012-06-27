SIENA, Italy, June 27 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena expects to pay more than an 8.5 percent annual coupon on 3.4 billion euros of new state loans, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Fabrizio Viola told an analyst presentation the bank did not yet know the terms of the new bonds to be underwritten by the Treasury, but expected the coupon to be "slightly higher" than the 8.5 percent level it is paying now. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)