ROME Feb 2 A Rome administrative court on
Saturday adjourned until Feb 20 a hearing regarding the Bank of
Italy's approval of 3.9 billion euros in state support for
troubled Monte Paschi bank, the consumer group which
asked for the hearing said.
The group, Codacons, had requested that prosecutors
investigate whether central bank supervisors failed in their
oversight of Monte Paschi when it undertook complicated
derivatives operations between 2007 and 2009.
Codacons head Carlo Rienzi, who attended Saturday's hearing,
said Bank of Italy representatives had not yet given the court
documents it had requested on the case.
Codacons has asked the court to block the support to Monte
Paschi.