ROME Feb 21 Italy's top audit court has ruled that the state's plan to loan 3.9 billion euros ($5.16 billion) to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is legitimate, the court said in a statement.

The Tuscan lender, the world's oldest, was forced to request state aid last year after failing to meet tough capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting By Roberto Landucci)