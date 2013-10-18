* DBRS reviews Monte Paschi's debt and deposit ratings
* New, shorter restructuring plan could be disruptive - DBRS
* Italy govt taking controlling stake would add to
uncertainty - DBRS
MILAN, Oct 18 Ratings agency DBRS has placed the
credit rating of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena under
review saying a new restructuring plan for the world's oldest
bank could disrupt some areas of its business.
The agency said it would review the Italian bank's current
long-term debt and deposit rating of BBB and short-term rating
of R-2 (middle) for the bailed-out bank, with "negative
implications".
Monte Paschi, under investigation over the costly
acquisition of a rival in 2008 and its use of loss-making
financial derivative instruments, has been told by the European
Commission to raise 2.5 billion euros ($3.42 billion) via a
capital increase more quickly than previously planned.
"Having a shorter time frame makes it harder for the bank to
demonstrate progress towards achieving its strategic targets,"
DBRS said in a statement.
Italy's third-largest bank presented a restructuring plan on
Oct. 7, including thousands of job cuts. The planned capital
hike is roughly equivalent to its market value.
DBRS said the plan to complete the capital raising by the
end of 2014 may coincide with market uncertainty associated with
European Central Bank stress tests on euro zone banks and raise
the risk of state-backed debt being converted into government
shares.
"Such a conversion would give the Italian authorities a
controlling stake in Monte dei Paschi and could add to
uncertainty regarding the bank's future direction," DBRS said.
If the bank meets the European Commission's strict timeline
and cuts costs, improves revenue generation and reduces its
reliance on ECB funding, the current ratings could be confirmed,
DBRS said.
However, any delay or evidence of weakness in Monte dei
Paschi's third-quarter results, due on Nov. 14, could have
negative implications for the current ratings, the agency added.
($1=0.7319 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Greg Mahlich)