MILAN, March 7 The spokesman of Monte Paschi di
Siena found dead on Wednesday was under pressure over
an investigation into alleged corruption and fraud that has
rocked the world's oldest bank, reporters who knew him said.
David Rossi, born in 1961, was found dead at the bank's
Siena headquarters, lying beneath an open window overlooking a
back street outside the building, a restored 14th century
fortress.
Prosecutors in Siena are investigating whether Rossi, known
as a reserved and serious professional, committed suicide, a
judicial source said on Thursday.
"He was a very serious person, under pressure over a
judicial probe which had touched on him through a recent police
search, even if he was not under investigation," Andrea Greco,
reporter at la Repubblica said on the newspaper's website.
"The death of David Rossi is a terrible tragedy," Monte dei
Paschi said in a post on the bank's Facebook page, which carried
a black stripe as a sign of mourning.
"This tragic event imposes first of all respect for his
person, for the mourning of his family and for all of us, and
calls on us to find the strength and the courage to go ahead and
continue in our commitment."
Rossi, who was the head of the bank's communications unit,
joined the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's foundation, the
bank's biggest shareholder, in 2001 as an assistant to then
chairman Giuseppe Mussari.
When Mussari became chairman of the bank in 2006, Rossi
remained his spokesman.
Rossi, who was not under investigation himself, was among
several people whose homes and offices were searched last month
as part of a probe into the lender's purchase of Antonveneta in
2007 and subsequent losses linked to complex derivatives deals.
"He surely lived through a situation of personal and
professional stress," Greco said.
Mussari is under investigation in the probe on allegations
of misleading regulators, market manipulation and false
information in the prospectus of the Antonveneta deal.
"(David) was worried. We met on Thursday, he opened up a
little, even though he was so reserved," David Taddei, a former
partner of Rossi at a communication agency they founded in 1996,
was quoted as saying in Il Corriere della Sera newspaper.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; editing by James Jukwey)