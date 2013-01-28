ROME Jan 28 Italian banking lobby ABI will meet
on Monday to discuss a successor to Giuseppe Mussari, who quit
as chairman of the group last week amid a financial scandal at
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an ABI source said.
The association aims to appoint a new chairman before
Italy's general election on Feb. 24-25, the source said, adding
a broader executive committee meeting was likely to follow this
week.
Antonio Patuelli, chairman of small lender Cassa di
Risparmio di Ravenna, is the front runner for the
post, banking sources said.
Mussari, who served as chairman of Monte Paschi until last
year, left ABI on Jan. 22 after reports said the bank would book
big losses on derivatives contracts.
The scandal around opaque Monte Paschi trades is widening
fast and media have reported that Italian prosecutors are
investigating several derivatives contracts.
The issue has shot to the centre of the campaign for next
month's national election and has prompted questions about how
the deals could have been hidden from regulators.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti repeated his backing on
Monday for the Bank of Italy over its handling of the scandal at
Italy's third-biggest bank and welcomed signs that the troubled
bank was looking for new capital and investors.
Italy's financial stability committee, made up of
representatives of the Bank of Italy, the finance ministry and
regulators, is due to meet on Tuesday over the case.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
