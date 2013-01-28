ROME Jan 28 Italian banking lobby ABI will meet on Monday to discuss a successor to Giuseppe Mussari, who quit as chairman of the group last week amid a financial scandal at Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an ABI source said.

The association aims to appoint a new chairman before Italy's general election on Feb. 24-25, the source said, adding a broader executive committee meeting was likely to follow this week.

Antonio Patuelli, chairman of small lender Cassa di Risparmio di Ravenna, is the front runner for the post, banking sources said.

Mussari, who served as chairman of Monte Paschi until last year, left ABI on Jan. 22 after reports said the bank would book big losses on derivatives contracts.

The scandal around opaque Monte Paschi trades is widening fast and media have reported that Italian prosecutors are investigating several derivatives contracts.

The issue has shot to the centre of the campaign for next month's national election and has prompted questions about how the deals could have been hidden from regulators.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti repeated his backing on Monday for the Bank of Italy over its handling of the scandal at Italy's third-biggest bank and welcomed signs that the troubled bank was looking for new capital and investors.

Italy's financial stability committee, made up of representatives of the Bank of Italy, the finance ministry and regulators, is due to meet on Tuesday over the case.

