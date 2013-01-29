ROME Jan 29 The Bank of Italy fined fomer Monte
Paschi managing director Antonio Vigni 64,555 euros
($87,000) in 2009 over bank transparency violations, the central
bank said on Tuesday.
The fine was imposed as regulators stepped up checks of the
troubled Tuscan bank following its 9-billion- euro acquisition
of rival Antonveneta in 2007.
The Bank of Italy has since begun proceedings to impose
sanctions on the former management of Monte Paschi and has also
passed information to prosecutors in Siena regarding a suspect
derivative deal dating from July 2009.
($1 = 0.7420 euros)
(Reporting By James Mackenzie)