DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 25 Italy's Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli expressed full confidence in the Bank of Italy on Friday as a scandal at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is putting pressure on the central bank.

"I have absolute confidence in the Bank of Italy of yesterday and today," Grilli said talking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

At the time of the risky deals by Monte Paschi, European Central Bank head Mario Draghi was Bank of Italy governor.

Draghi is now facing criticism for failing to spot the trouble brewing at the bank.

Grilli declined to comment on the possibility to increase further the 3.9 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in state aid requested by Monte dei Paschi last year.

He denied that the treasury had suspended the state aid and confirmed he will testify before parliament on the Monte dei Paschi case on Jan. 29.

