* Head of bank's finance dept and team viewed as the real
bosses
* Attempts to flag the risks surrounding finance dept proved
unsuccessful
* Crucial document discovered in hidden safe
By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei
SIENA, Italy, Jan 30 The secret document at the
heart of the Monte dei Paschi banking scandal lay for months in
a concealed safe in a 14th century Tuscan palace.
Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said he learnt about the
safe's contents only last October, a full 10 months after he had
been called in to sort out Italy's third biggest bank.
The 2009 document revealing derivatives deals that have run
up huge losses for Banca Monte dei Paschi came to
light in the office of Viola's predecessor at the bank's
headquarters in Siena.
"The document was in a safe, moreover in an office that was
no longer mine," said Viola. "I don't think that the person who
put it there had been trying to hide it. But there is no doubt
that the document had not been used in the bank's accounting."
The document found at the 540-year-old bank's head offices -
which are appropriately in a restored ancient fortress - was a
contract mandating Japanese bank Nomura to carry out
deals on behalf of Monte dei Paschi.
It revealed that, unbeknown to the new management under
Viola, two derivatives transactions known as "Alexandria" which
had looked separate were in fact linked. This meant they should
have received different accounting treatment, leading to heavy
losses.
This discovery prompted an internal inquiry that has, so
far, revealed losses of up to 720 million euros ($977 million).
Monte dei Paschi is the only major Italian bank to have
turned to the state for help, and revelations about the deals
have also made its 3.9 billion-euro bailout an issue in
campaigning for national elections next month.
The centre-right party of former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi has been critical although his government, which fell
in late 2011, itself gave state support to the bank.
The Bank of Italy is also under fire, with critics accusing
it of lax oversight and lack of transparency about suspected
financial irregularities at the Tuscan lender.
The safe appeared to have been well hidden as there is no
evidence that tax police found it when they combed the Siena
offices in May, as part of an inquiry into Monte dei Paschi's
2007 acquisition of smaller lender Antonveneta.
The mandate document was found in an office on the fourth
floor of the palazzo which had been used by former chief
executive Antonio Vigni and is now occupied by board members.
"Vigni had left the document in the safe, but no-one knew
about the existence of this safe," said a source with direct
knowledge of the discovery.
Whether the contract was deliberately hidden or simply
forgotten, Monte dei Paschi's former top management seems to
have had little idea of what traders in the finance department
that negotiated such risky deals were doing - despite repeated
complaints from internal auditors, according to senior sources
with knowledge of the situation and documents seen by Reuters.
Three years before the document was uncovered, Monte dei
Paschi's own risk control unit and its audit committee had
already expressed serious concerns to Vigni about the way the
bank's finance department handled risky trades.
Internal documents obtained by Reuters show an audit of the
department in August and September 2009 had uncovered a
"systematic overshooting of risk limits" in the management of
the group's 24-billion euro proprietary portfolio.
Proprietary trading involves a bank taking trading positions
in securities such as stocks or bonds to make profits for
itself, rather then trading on behalf of a customer.
Close examination of the documents, which included letters
addressed to Vigni outlining the internal auditors' misgivings,
suggest that the finance department operated like a bank within
a bank, entering into derivative trades and hedging bets that
went wrong with little scrutiny from Vigni or then Chairman
Giuseppe Mussari.
Senior sources with direct knowledge of the situation have
confirmed the picture they portray.
FREE HAND
Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said ex-finance
department chief Gian Luca Baldassarri and his team were viewed
as the real bosses inside the bank, with a weak understanding of
markets among the top management allowing them to engage freely
in opaque financial deals.
The finance department headed by Baldassarri was made up of
about 60 people, including "back office" staff who handle
paperwork connected to the deals.
But the people Baldassarri really trusted and worked in
close contact with numbered no more than five. The finance
department was based in Siena but had a trading desk in London,
Europe's main financial centre.
"The risk management unit constantly raised alarm bells,"
said a senior source with direct knowledge of the situation.
"However, these were very powerful people."
A former mid-level bank manager who had dealings with
Baldassarri described him as "an affable finance wizard who did
not use his status to put on airs and make people feel
inferior".
Baldassarri - who worked at the bank between 2001 and 2012 -
and another Monte dei Paschi manager in London are referred to
as "the five percent gang", according to a judicial document
seen by Reuters.
This document contains minutes of a 2008 interrogation
conducted by a Milan magistrate of a former Dresdner Bank
employee, Antonio Rizzo, as part of a separate Milan inquiry.
The "five percent" label refers to a fixed fee that,
according to Rizzo, the duo would ask for themselves for every
financial transaction they managed to push through.
The fees were paid to the two managers via a Swiss-based
vehicle called Lutifin SA, the tax police - a specialist force
that also handles financial investigations in Italy - said in
its report, also seen by Reuters.
The former mid-level manager said Monte dei Paschi's top
brass didn't grasp what the finance department was doing from
its offices overlooking the Renaissance buildings of Siena.
"They could do what they wanted because no one really understood
what they were doing, neither Mussari nor Vigni," the official
said.
Vigni declined to comment for this story while Baldassarri
was not available to comment. Mussari, who had to step down as
chairman of the Italian banking lobby last week, did not return
calls. Monte dei Paschi declined to comment.
Nomura said last week that the derivative trade had been
reviewed and approved at the highest level within Monte dei
Paschi, including by Mussari. However, the Italian bank said
later that its board had not reviewed the deal for approval.
PERFORMANCE ISSUES
Established in 1472 to lend to "the poor or miserable or
needy", Monte dei Paschi was already being investigated by Siena
prosecutors over possible bribes linked to its 9 billion-euro
cash acquisition of Antonveneta, which stretched its finances to
the limit just months before the global financial crisis.
Prosecutors are now also investigating "Alexandria", the
complex 2009 structured transaction with Nomura, and two other
deals - the 2008 "Santorini" trade with Deutsche Bank and the
2006 "Nota Italia" trade with JP Morgan.
Deutsche has said its deal had been approved by Monte dei
Paschi. JP Morgan declined comment.
The documents obtained by Reuters do not refer specifically
to the three derivative trades, which are alleged to have been
used to conceal losses at Monte dei Paschi.
But the documents show Vigni, who received a four million
euro severance payment when he left the bank, failed to
implement adequate controls over Baldassarri's department and
that warnings about dodgy deals were largely ignored.
Viola, who took over as chief executive of Monte dei Paschi
in January 2012, fired Baldassarri shortly after he arrived.
Viola told reporters on Monday he took that decision not
because he thought Baldassarri had done something illicit, but
because of "performance issues" over the management of the
bank's 37-billion euro financial portfolio.
Viola has laid off more than a hundred managers, some of
them with close ties to the bank's previous leadership, and has
taken action to improve corporate governance.
The bank, known as "Daddy Monte" because of its influence
and patronage, has close ties to the Democratic Party (PD). The
centre-left PD is leading in opinion polls before the Feb. 24-25
elections, although Berlusconi's PDL has made up some ground
since the scandal broke.
The town hall, the province of Siena and the Tuscany region,
all run by the PD, name 14 out of the 16 board members at Monte
dei Paschi's charitable foundation, which in turn picks half of
the bank's board. The foundation is the top shareholder in the
bank with a 34.9 percent stake while French insurer Axa
and J.P. Morgan also have small holdings.
LITTLE VISIBILITY
In addition to the internal audit committee and the risk
management department, some board members also criticised the
type and size of investments carried out by the finance
department and the lack of accountability, sources said.
In 2011, two board members - Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone
and Axa representative Frederic Marie de Courtois d'Arcollieres
- raised questions about what they said was an excessive
exposure to Italian government bonds, according to a source
close to the matter.
Caltagirone declined to comment as did Axa.
In a letter written in January 2010, Vigni called for
increased accountability of the finance department and mentioned
a planned revamp of the structure, already approved by the
board. But in November 2010, after follow-up checks by the risk
control unit, the audit committee was still not happy with the
dealings of the finance department.
"It is necessary to intensify current efforts so as to
complete the corrective actions started," the committee said in
a document dated Nov. 12, 2010, citing among others the need to
strengthen controls on counterparty risks and collateral
management.
Monte dei Paschi's 25-billion euro Italian government bond
portfolio made a net return of just 65 million euros in the
first nine months of 2012 because of a fall in benchmark
European interest rates.
It would have made around 1 billion euros a year had the
bank not carried out interest rate swaps in 2009 that moved
almost the entire portfolio to floating rates, which fluctuate
in line with the market, from fixed rates.
NO LIMITS ON VOLUME
The audit committee formally complained to Vigni that
Baldassarri was using his own cell phone to execute financial
transactions. This contravened the lender's rules, which
demanded the use of the bank's fixed-line phones so that
conversations could be recorded.
"Baldassarri replied that because he was making deals with
Asia on a different time zone, he had to make the calls from
home and could not use his office phone. In the end, nothing
changed," a senior source said.
In a letter to the audit committee seen by Reuters, Vigni
wrote that some trading operations had indeed been carried out
by cell phone, and had therefore not been recorded, but were
nonetheless properly registered with the front office.
A former executive at the bank said the board did not put
any limits on the total size of deals Baldassarri could
undertake. "There were some limits, not in terms of volume but
in terms of risk. It was a strategic choice by the board," this
person said.
"As in all banks there was a structure that could take risks
and another one that was supposed to monitor that. As far as I
know the Bank of Italy was aware of this model, and asked for
changes. Probably this model was inadequate."
A Nov. 9, 2010 Bank of Italy report, also seen by Reuters,
showed how inspectors from the central bank had raised concerns
about risky derivatives trades after they visited the bank from
May to August 2010. The inspectors specifically raised the deals
with Nomura and Deutsche, which are now at the heart of the
scandal.
The Bank of Italy - led until 2011 by Mario Draghi who is
now the European Central Bank Chief - has said it realised the
"true nature" of the contracts late last year, after Monte dei
Paschi's new management discovered the document in the safe.