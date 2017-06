SIENA, Italy Feb 6 Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Wednesday that losses stemming from three 2006-09 derivatives trades stood at 730.3 million euros, before taking into account any possible fiscal impact.

After a board meeting which lasted more than 6 hours, the bank said there had been errors in the accounting of the three trades in previous financial statements.

It said those mistakes would be corrected in the 2012 accounts.