(This story first appeared on Jan 24 on www.ifre.com/ -
the website for the International Financing Review, a Thomson
Reuters publication)
By Helen Bartholomew
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Five-year senior CDS on Banca Monte
dei Paschi di Siena pushed 80bp wider in trading today after CEO
Fabrizio Viola confirmed to local media that the bank may have
realised more than EUR700m of losses relating to derivatives
trades.
The impact on the bank's subordinated credit was more
severe, with five-year protection pushing more than 150bp wider
from 750bp to 905bp, according to credit traders at one European
house.
The bank, ranked Italy's third largest in terms of assets
under management, is reviewing a number of trades that were
agreed between 2006 and 2009, causing the stock to slump 20%
over the course of the week on concerns that the bank may have
to restate its accounts.
"Clearly the issue is going to raise a lot of eyebrows as
practise of this kind is regarded with material concern by
investors. The time we had a high profile derivatives based
restatement was with Greece, and whilst we would not draw any
comparisons on the facts, in terms of sentiment, it is bound to
have impact," said the trader.
Revelations surrounding the derivatives trades add to poor
sentiment surrounding the name over the last 18 months.
Since August 2011, senior CDS on the name has widened from
335bp to current levels, while Banca Populare di Milano,
similarly rated at BB+ (S&P) BBB (Fitch), has seen its senior
CDS spread move marginally tighter over that period to just
under 400bp.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)