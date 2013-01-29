BRIEF-Ipopema Securities plan total FY 2016 div. payment of 1.0 mln zlotys
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 ON TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
ROME Jan 29 Italy's outgoing Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday that Bank of Italy oversight had identified problems at troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank and prevented further "anomalous" operations.
An inspection in 2010 identified liquidity problems and overexposure of the Tuscan bank, Grilli said during testimony to parliament. Another inspection a year later showed the bank had not overcome its problems, he said.
"An intense activity of supervision allowed the identification and the prevention of anomalous behaviour," Grilli said, adding that the central bank had imposed sanctions on management.
The 2011 inspection "showed that the problems that had been highlighted were not overcome," Grilli said.
Chairman Giuseppe Mussari resigned from the bank last year.
LONDON, June 1 (IFR) - JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned trading revenues in the current quarter are set to fall at least 10% from a year ago as a lack of market volatility has slowed activity following the strong start to the year.