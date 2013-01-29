BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Icahn Automotive to acquire precision Auto Care
* Icahn Automotive enters into definitive agreement to acquire precision Auto Care, Inc
ROME Jan 29 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has on the whole a "solid" capital situation and its troubles will not affect the Italian banking system as a whole, Italy's financial stability committee said after a meeting on Tuesday.
The committee is made up of representatives of the Bank of Italy, the Finance Ministry and regulators. It deals with cases potentially affecting the country's financial stability.
"The institution has overall a solid capital situation and the tensions that it has faced will not produce effects for the banking system as a whole," the committee said in a statement.
* Icahn Automotive enters into definitive agreement to acquire precision Auto Care, Inc
* Endocyte Inc - continuing EC1169 program in taxane-exposed patients, but ending clinical development of EC1456 and of EC1169 in taxane-naïve patients