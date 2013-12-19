UPDATE 1-China bank extend 1.02 trln yuan in new loans in March, less than expected
MILAN Dec 19 Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it had reached a deal to close a loss-making derivative contract with Deutsche Bank, leading to a one-off charge of 194 million euros ($267 million) on its 2013 accounts.
The 2008 deal, known as Santorini, is one of three derivative trades being at the heart of a probe into alleged fraud at Italy's third biggest lender. Those trades forced Monte dei Paschi to take a hit of 730 million euros on its 2012 accounts.
Monte Paschi said closing the trade would result in a 25 basis point benefit for its Basel III core capital and would have a positive impact on its balance sheet of 33 million euros a year from 2014 onwards.
($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
