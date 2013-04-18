MILAN, April 18 The head of Deutsche Bank
in Italy said on Thursday the German bank has not
been informed of any possible proceedings against it by Italian
prosecutors investigating loss-making derivative deals at Monte
dei Paschi di Siena.
"We have not been notified of anything," Flavio Valeri told
Reuters when asked if prosecutors who this week ordered the
seizure of up to 1.95 billion euros ($2.54 billion)in assets
from Nomura could be targeting Deutsche Bank next.
Two derivative trades - one with Nomura and another with
Deutsche Bank - are at the centre of the investigation for
suspected fraud.
Both Nomura and Deutsche Bank have denied any suggestion of
wrongdoing.
($1 = 0.7668 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)