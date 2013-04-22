SIENA, Italy, April 22 Lawyers for Deutsche Bank
met Italian prosecutors investigating loss-making
derivatives trades at Italian bank Monte dei Paschi on
Monday to avoid any risk of a seizure order, three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
A 2008 derivatives deal known as "Santorini" between
Deutsche Bank and Monte dei Paschi di Siena is one of three
trades at the heart of a probe into alleged fraud at Italy's
third biggest lender.
Monday's meeting took place nearly a week after prosecutors
in Siena ordered the seizure of up to 1.95 billion euros from
Japanese bank Nomura, which carried out another
derivatives deal, known as "Alexandria, with the Tuscan lender.
In the seizure warrant against Nomura, the Siena prosecutors
describe the Alexandria and Santorini trades as "twin"
operations.
"They (Deutsche Bank) are seeking a dialogue with the
prosecutors given the similarities between Alexnadria and
Santorini," one of the sources said.
"They want to avoid becoming the target of a seizure measure
like the one for Nomura," the source said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
(Reporting By Silvia Ognibene; Writing by Silvia Aloisi;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)