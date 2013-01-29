ROME Jan 29 The head of the European Central
Bank Mario Draghi met Italy's Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli
on Monday, a source said on Tuesday, as a scandal at Italy's No.
3 bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena deepens.
"Draghi was already in Milan. There was a meeting with
Grilli at the office of the economy ministry in Milan," the
source with knowledge of the meeting said.
"It is likely that they also talked about the hearing that
Grilli will hold in parliament today about Monte Paschi," the
source added.
Several newspapers including the FT said on Tuesday Draghi
had met Grilli to discuss mounting problems at Monte Paschi
.
Monte Paschi has run into deep trouble since its
9-billion-euro cash purchase of Banca Antonveneta in 2007 and is
embroiled in a scandal involving derivatives-related trades.
Grilli will address a hearing in parliament on Tuesday at
1400 GMT.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei, editing by Silvia Aloisi and
Paola Arosio)