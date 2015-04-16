* Bank says closing Alexandria has near zero impact on
capital
* Monte Paschi says ECB told it to close Alexandria by late
July
* Monte Paschi may lift claims against Nomura to above 1 bln
euros
* Bank's shareholders approve 3 bln euro capital increase
By Silvia Ognibene and Silvia Aloisi
SIENA, April 16 The European Central Bank (ECB)
has told Monte dei Paschi di Siena to close a derivative trade
with Nomura by late July, a move the Italian lender
said would generate a pre-tax loss of 1 billion euros ($1.1
billion) but have almost no impact on its core capital.
The ECB request, cited in a Feb. 18 letter, seen by Reuters,
that the bank sent to prosecutors, adds to pressure on Monte dei
Paschi to settle the trade, as the bank pursues a related civil
lawsuit in which it is seeking damages from Nomura and former
Monte dei Paschi executives.
In a statement, Monte dei Paschi said closing Alexandria, as
the 2009 loss-making trade with Nomura is known, would have an
impact "close to zero" on its CET 1 core capital ratio, a
measure of financial strength.
The bank said the 1 billion euro loss, mentioned in the
letter to prosecutors, was based on an estimate it made at end
January and did not refer to the potential impact of terminating
the trade on its income statement.
Italy's third largest bank also said it was considering
raising its damage claims against Nomura in an Italian civil
lawsuit currently underway. At present, the claims stand at
around 1 billion euros.
The two banks are both under investigation over the
Alexandria trade in a separate criminal probe by Milan
prosecutors.
The letter said the ECB had told the Italian bank the trade
should be closed by July 26 "unless a proven legal impediment
arose in the future as a consequence of the ongoing civil
proceeding or criminal investigation."
Monte dei Paschi entered the Alexandria trade with Nomura in
2009. It turned out to be loss-making and triggered a string of
judicial investigations in Italy.
In its letter to prosecutors, Monte dei Paschi said it had
informal contacts with Nomura over possible terms for the
closure of the trade.
Monte dei Paschi has been hit by the euro zone debt crisis
and a scandal over derivative contracts, including Alexandria.
It emerged as the weakest lender in a Europe-wide health check
of the sector last year.
After a 5 billion euro share issue last year, the bank's
shareholders on Thursday approved another 3 billion euro cash
call to plug the shortfall exposed by European regulators.
Monte dei Paschi has said it was breaching regulatory limits
because its 3.4 billion euro exposure to Nomura, linked to the
Alexandria trade, accounted for 35 percent of its capital or 10
percentage points more than allowed.
Prosecutors have said the bank's former management entered
Alexandria and other derivative trades to conceal losses after
stretching its finances to buy rival Antonveneta in 2007 for 9
billion euros.
RESTATED ACCOUNTS
Monte dei Paschi has already restated its 2012 accounts to
reflect around 737 million euros in losses linked to the
derivatives trades.
The bank, its former management as well as two former Nomura
executives and the Japanese bank are under investigation in
Milan over Alexandria for alleged false accounting and market
manipulation, according to a document wrapping up the probe by
Milan prosecutors and seen by Reuters.
Monte dei Paschi confirmed on Friday it and Nomura were
under investigation in the probe.
As part of the investigation, prosecutors allege a Nomura
manager involved in the structuring of Alexandria received a big
bonus from the Japanese bank and gave some of it to his Monte
dei Paschi counterpart, said two judicial sources with knowledge
of the matter.
One of the sources said the alleged transaction had no
criminal implication for either the Nomura or Monte dei Paschi
executives involved, but could help Monte dei Paschi in its
damage claims against Nomura.
Monte dei Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo told Thursday's
shareholder meeting his bank was re-calculating the damages it
was seeking from Nomura in view of the payment allegations.
"If there is someone that should be worried it is Nomura,"
Profumo said. "We consider ourselves the damaged party."
Nomura declined comment. It has previously denied wrongdoing
and said it always acted correctly.
In the letter, Monte dei Paschi said the "legal proceedings
under way would be irreparably weakened" if Alexandria was
closed because it would no longer be able to pursue damages.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
