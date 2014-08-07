BRIEF-United Overseas Bank posts qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million
* Qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million versus S$766 million a year ago
MILAN Aug 7 Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena plans to take 6 billion euros of the European Central Bank's new long-term loans, its chief financial officer Bernardo Mingrone said on Thursday.
Mingrone said these funds would be used to reimburse loans the bank had previously taken from the ECB. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* Qtrly net profit after tax S$807 million versus S$766 million a year ago
* Requests trading halt pending announcement by CHC of outcome of a proposed capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: