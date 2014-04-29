SIENA, Italy, April 29 Italy's third biggest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena has so far paid back 5 billion euros ($6.92 billion) of cheap funds it borrowed from the European Central Bank, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bank still has 24 billion euros in three-year ECB loans to reimburse by the end of February 2015. ($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei; editing by Agnieszka Flak)