BRUSSELS Dec 11 The European Commission is set
to approve the terms of 3.9 billion euros in state aid for Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third biggest
lender, in "a matter of days", a Commission source told Reuters
on Tuesday.
The source said the Rome government, which has been in
negotiations with Brussels for months over the state loans for
Monte dei Paschi, had notified the Commission of the latest
changes to the scheme.
Asked whether the Commission was now likely to approve the
scheme, the source nodded in agreement.
"It's a matter of days," the source said.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)