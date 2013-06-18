EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MILAN, June 18 Italy's No. 3 lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had sent a restructuring plan to the European Commission on Monday.
In a statement, the bank said it would release details of the plan after the EU Commission had approved it.
The plan, approved by the bank's board on June 13, is a necessary step to win the European Union's approval for the bank's state loans.
The bank, at the centre of a probe into risky derivative trades, was forced to take 4.1 billion euros ($5.47 billion) in state loans under the previous government of Mario Monti to stay afloat.
($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has