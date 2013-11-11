Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
BRUSSELS Nov 11 The European Commission received on Monday a restructuring plan by Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which needs the EU's greenlight for a 4.1 billion euro state bailout, a press officer for EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.
It was not immediately clear how long it would take for the EU Commission to approve the plan, although a source close to the matter said last week it would be "very quick."
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.