BRUSSELS Nov 11 The European Commission received on Monday a restructuring plan by Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which needs the EU's greenlight for a 4.1 billion euro state bailout, a press officer for EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take for the EU Commission to approve the plan, although a source close to the matter said last week it would be "very quick."

