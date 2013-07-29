MILAN, July 29 The European Commission is
demanding that Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena be
subjected to tougher penalties before it approves a 4 billion
euro state bailout the bank needs to stay afloat, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
The newspaper, citing a letter from EU Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia, said he had told Italy that the proposed restructuring
plan for the 500-year-old lender was too soft on executive pay,
cost-cutting and treatment of creditors.
Almunia told Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni
that without urgent changes he would launch a full-blown EU
probe, a six-month process that could lead to imposed penalties
or the forced repayment of the state loans.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third biggest lender, received the
state bailout earlier this year to plug a capital shortfall.
Almunia on July 17, a day after the letter cited in the
Financial Times, that he was in talks with Italy over the bank's
restructuring but no agreement had been reached yet.
